Shuttle service provides transportation option in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – As of Monday, there is a free way to get around parts of northern Lancaster County.

The Hub Shuttle, a bus funded from a grant through United Way, moves between a social services building outside of the Ephrata Public Library and the Declaration House in Denver, a low-income housing unit.

“We hope, and are crossing our fingers, that it will transform people’s lives,” Kelly Ernst Warner, who coordinates the Northern Lancaster Hub, said.

Warner explained to ABC27 that she heard from residents who live at the Declaration House say they were stuck without access to public transportation.

The shuttle, a 10 passenger van, makes seven runs a day between the two stops. Warner said the shuttle is seen as a way to break down a transportation barrier.

“This is still a large, rural community,” Warner said. “Having people to have access to transportation if they don’t have their own car, or having to borrow a car from somebody, can be a really high barrier.”

The service is open to anyone, not only residents at the Declaration House.

“We didn’t want to make this exclusive,” Warner explained. “We wanted to make this inclusive so that anybody who had a need would be able to (use it).”

You can find a schedule to the Hub Shuttle here.