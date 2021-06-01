Solemn Memorial Day as always – and back in person

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg held its 154th Memorial Day Parade Monday.

The absolutely perfect day in this tragically imperfect place on this 154th of what we today call Memorial Day, started off being called “Declaration Day” back in 1868.

Folks here who have been here many times and those for the first time say you just feel something different here. They’re thankful to be able to do this back in person.

Last year all of this was virtual. The parade from downtown and then the event itself. abc27 News spoke with the commanding officer of the U.S.S. Gettysburg, the namesake ship of this hallowed ground.

She’s been many places on Memorial Day. Many solemn places, but never before here and she says there’s just nothing quite like this.

“You can feel the history here. While I’ve attended a lot of memorial day ceremonies in the past, this is where you really feel it,” said Megan Thomas, Commanding Officer, U.S.S. Gettysburg

Interestingly I should tell you, I tried to find a World War II veteran to speak to at this ceremony today. and there’s not one.

Not here anyway at the ceremony at the cemetery. a reminder of how quickly we’re losing the last of them.

It’s really changed over the last few years. a reminder too of how important it is to talk to our elders and hear their stories so we can pass them onto future generations.