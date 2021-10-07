21 new citizens from 14 different countries naturalized in ceremony in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — They are different from one another in countless ways. But now, they all have one special thing in common.

21 people from 14 different countries all raised their right hands, said the Pledge of Allegiance, and became American citizens on Thursday morning in York. One new citizen said she came to America more than a decade ago to study English, but then she fell in love with an American man and soon fell in love with the country too.

“America gives you the chance to work hard for your dreams. Here you know that if you work hard, you’ll get where you want. So America gives you a chance to fulfill everything you dream of,” Thais Sides said.

The York County Prothonotary organizes ceremonies like this for new citizens a few teams each year.