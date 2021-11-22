25-foot Christmas tree erected in Lancaster, lighting set for Dec. 3

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Midstate communities are getting their Christmas trees in place.

Lancaster’s went up on Monday in Penn Square. It’s a 25-foot fir from Quarryville. Decorations will go up on Tuesday, where the tree will be covered from top to tail in tinsel. Onlookers couldn’t help but stop and stare.

“I think we have a lot to be grateful for and the tree is symbolic of where we’re going through the holidays and makes us all feel united in one way or another,” Angie Piel said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The tree lighting is set for Dec. 3.