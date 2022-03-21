HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A community is rallying to celebrate people with Down Syndrome.

The organization 3-21 For Life held an event on Monday in Hummelstown featuring live music, games, and more. Organizers say they want people to recognize everything people with Down Syndrome can offer the community, and the date, March 21, has a special meaning.

“3-21 stands for the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which is what individuals with Down Syndrome have, so that’s what the significance of today is. So, I think it’s just a big day to get everyone to celebrate and just kind of remind people throughout the year,” Linda Talhelm said.

Organizers say they love seeing the community’s support and they’re already planning next year’s event.