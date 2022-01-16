66 kilometers for 66 years old: Midstate man has special birthday tradition

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Typically, birthday celebrations include gathering with loved ones, opening presents, and eating birthday cake. But, how about running 66 kilometers?

Each year, Rick Martin has a tradition where he will run how old he is turning in kilometers. On Sunday, Jan. 16, Martin turned 66. So, this year, he ran 66 kilometers or 41 miles. He said this would take him about seven hours to complete at the Mechanicsburg track,

Martin says he hopes this will inspire more people his age.

“I try to be an example, and I really think people my age really underestimate what they can do. I mean, you don’t have to come out and run 41 miles, but you need to find something that you can enjoy and get moving,” Martin said.

Martin said he started this tradition when he was 60-years-old.