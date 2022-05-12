CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland Valley School District employee celebrated a milestone birthday, as well as 31 years in the food service industry.

Betty Whistler, who works in food service for the school district, celebrated her 89th birthday on Wednesday, May 11. She is also in her 31st year of foodservice.

Throughout the day, students and faculty alike were giving her notes of appreciation for the years of service she has given to the district.

Whistler joined the Cumberland County School after she retired from her first career, and she has worked for more than three decades. She is considered a food service hero for her positive impact on the students and faculty alike.