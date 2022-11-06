HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — People gathered at the Harrisburg Mall for the 9th annual Hero run on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The run was held by the Swatara Township Police Department. Swatara Township teen Nick Pritchard recently passed away due to cancer. He was made an honorary police officer in 2016 by the Swatara Township Police Department.

Nick was honored and remembered at the 5K Hero Run.

“It meant a lot to us. It makes us feel that Nick meant a lot to the community and the Swatara Police Department. It makes us feel like they will always remember Nick. It means a lot to me,” Nick’s father Bryan Pritchard said.

Nick’s parents kicked off this year’s race, which raises money for Keystone Warriors, Cops for K.O.P.S., The National Firefighters Foundation, and Swatara Township Police Department’s K9 unit.

“We just want to thank everyone so much for their support. It really means a lot to us to see all the happy faces come out, ” Deputy Chief Tom Stauffer of the Swatara Police Department said.

There was a 100-yard dash for kids. The department K9s and handlers also joined the fun. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett emceed the event and abc27 was a media sponsor as well.