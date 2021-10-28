abc27’s Ali Lanyon and Justin Raub go ‘Over the Edge’ for Big Brothers Big Sisters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than 50 brave people reached new heights for charity on Thursday in Harrisburg, including abc27’s Ali Lanyon and photojournalist Justin Raub!

This was the annual ‘over the edge’ fundraises for BIg Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region. This year’s edition was the highest rappel yet, 21 stories down the side of the Fulton Bank building. All of the money raised stays local, supporting the Big Brothers and Sisters and the Midstate kids they are matched with. For participants, it’s a thrilling way to support this special organization.

“It’s a rooftop rappelling adventure that helps support the kids in our program,” Krystina Shultz said.

To make a donation to Big Brothers Big Sister, you can visit the link here.