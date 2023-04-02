LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Taking place at the New Life Fellowship Church in Ephrata from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29, the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Lancaster County presents Bark For Life.

Activities during the Bark For Life event include Strut Your Mutt Parade, doggie games, contests, giveaways, demos by a local Search & Rescue team, as well as a Police Canine unit from East

Hempfield.

Speranza Animal Rescue, Leo’s Helping Paws, and food vendors will be on site.

Those attending are asked to bring items for the rescues such as blankets, treats, toys, food, cleaning supplies, etc.

Their will also be a Benefit Auction during the Bark For Life event that starts at 1 p.m. Theme gift baskets, gift cards from local stores and restaurants, tickets to local attractions, and merchandise

from local businesses have been donated for the auction.

Bark For Life will be free to attend. For more information and to sign up visit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Lancaster County website.

If you or your place of employment are interested in donating to the auction or being an event sponsor, please contact Sharon Groff at 717-354-2656 or sgroff56@gmail.com.