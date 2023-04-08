(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Bunny Run was held today for kids who are hospitalized over the Easter holiday.

Over 800 new stuffed Easter Bunnies were collected and about 150 motorcycles took off from the Hummelstown Fire Company.

The motorcycles delivered the stuffed animals to kids at twelve different hospitals and medical facilities.

“Since the kids can’t be around with us this year, we want them to feel a little bit of Easter even though they are in the hospital or rehab center or something like that and hopefully it will put a little smile on their face like it does us when we see them,” said Richard Fanning of the Pa. Red Knights.

Jeff Whitehead, who’s participating in his fifth Pennsylvania Bunny Run said, “seeing the smiles on kids faces is the best, that’s where it’s at, right there.”

This was the 19th year the Pennsylvania Bunny Run was held.