UPDATE: Auggie the stray beagle adopted by Susquehanna Township Police Department

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, ABC27 gives an update on Auggie, the stray beagle found in Susquehanna Township. He was later adopted by the police department a few months ago after receiving medical treatment at the Humane Society of Harrisburg.

Auggie not only provides companionship to the officers but also snuggles up to citizens. This little ball of energy is this week’s “something good.”

“He’s got quite the personality,” Robert Martin said.

Martin is the public safety director at Susquehanna Township Police Department. He say he’s gotten very comfortable at the station and is exactly what they wanted.

Through Quippy Facebook posts on the “Auggie Susquehanna” page, Auggie has made it clear he’s the boss at the police department.

On his page, you can learn all about Auggie, including his relationship status.

“He responds through an interpreter,” Martin said.

Not only that, but a funny one, too. Auggie touts Joe Friday’s Badge #714.

And that nose, with paws poised to type “control, alt, delete.”

Despite his boss status, Auggie also managed to chew on a chair and then his bed.

“He’s teething, he’s a young guy. So we are trying to keep him busy with things to chew on.. the right things, not the wrong things,” Martin explained.

But this hound is sound when it comes to sniffing out friends and lifting spirits.

“One thing’s for sure, Auggie loves everybody,” Martin said.

Officers explain that Auggie is always first on the agenda when they come in for their shift. How could you not love such a cute face?

In addition to making his rounds at the department building, Auggie tags along on foot patrol, and citizens love every second of it.

Auggie sends kisses to the community for its support and the fun toys he’s received.

But it’s Auggie who’s the real gift this holiday season.

He needs some help giving back to the Humane Society of Harrisburg. Auggie’s asking for donations, and people can get more details on his Facebook page linked above–but not before he approves the friend request.