HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A 32-year-old Harrisburg man and his mom are more thankful than ever this year as he completes his first-ever full year of successful, consistent employment.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

And finally, after all those years, it looks like it’ll be his first of many. abc27 Photographer Anthony Durso gives us his inspiring story.