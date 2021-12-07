Big Brothers Big Sisters of the capitol region celebrates 40th anniversary

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the capitol region is celebrating 40 years of creating healthy mentoring relationships within the community.

Mentors and mentees joined agency leaders on Tuesday to highlight the program’s evolution and shared stories on how relationships change lives. Leaders also say the celebration provided students with the opportunity to experience a professional networking event.

“They went through the mixer with a sheet that had several goals on it including finding and introducing themselves to a board member, so their goal was to have that opportunity to experience a professional networking event,” Marketing and Communications Manager, Krystina Shultz said.

The programs highlighted in Tuesday’s celebration were tailored to the Harrisburg community, including savvy sister, a program focused on women’s leadership and entrepreneurship.