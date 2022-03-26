HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Camp Curtin YMCA hosted the Bigger than Basketball Junior High School Showcase on Saturday, March 26.

Organizers said the goal was for the young players to learn about the importance of focusing on schoolwork and other positive opportunities and to avoid negative influences.

The event was open to seventh and eighth-grade players and they got a chance to take part in different workshops before they played the game and heard from adults who know about all the challenges they will face.



“Bigger than Basketball is about getting kids to see the bigger picture eventually the ball will stop bouncing. We want to make sure we prepare kids for life, not just to prepare them for sport. So, meeting them in the middle where they are interested and showing them other avenues that are available to them,” event organizer Reggie Guy said.

Reggie Guy said many of the players will become leaders among their peers and his hope is they will set a good example for others to follow.