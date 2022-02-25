YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — During the height of the pandemic, many people took up a new hobby or activity to pass the time. A York County man turned his hobby into a business. abc27 Photojournalist Anthony Durso introduces “The Birdman of Brogue.”

Greg Germoth of Brogue in York County just turned 62 and retired from owning a landscaping business.

He started making birdhouses during COVID after reading an article about people taking up bird watching during the early days of the pandemic.

Germoth has heart problems and is unable to travel due to COVID. He has been hospitalized 18 times during the pandemic, for health issues related to his heart, but hasn’t contracted COVID.

He has made well over 300 birdhouses and sells them over social media but also displays them in his barn/garage. Some of the birdhouses are made with repurposed materials ranging from wicker baskets to old Model T wheels to even wine racks!

You can find Germoth’s work on Instagram under the username: birdman_of_brogue and if you are interested in a birdhouse yourself, you can contact him at 717-781-9350. He typically turns about five to six birdhouses a week, and has made over 300 since April of 2020.