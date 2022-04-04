CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Boiling Springs Mill turned apartments has been sold after a fire destroyed the upper parts of the building.

The new owners Caprice Properties, a local group that owns restaurants in the area, have plans to do the same with the mill.

“It’s taking what was a tragedy and turning into possibly a brighter future for this village, just one more to the next chapter of boiling springs evolving,” Cory Adams, South Middleton Township Manager said.

The building will remain historic, just restored and made into a restaurant and possibly a brewery with the same beautiful view.

Adams says the addition will add more tourism and money to the village of Boiling Springs. He adds that it will be the next chapter in its evolution.

Resident Corynne Rutz said she is excited to make memories in the transformed space, that she looks at often during her walks around the lake. “That brings so much happiness to my heart,” she said.

Caprice Properties employees were surveying the area Monday. Township officials hope this all gets done as soon as possible.