DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Heartwarming moments in Derry Township on Wednesday, Feb 23.

A celebration for tween Coltin Kenning at the Derry Township Police Department.

While visiting Hershey last August, the Minnesota native, who lives with major brain conditions ended up having emergency surgery at Penn State Children’s Hospital and has been in its care since.

He was an honorary officer at a police department in Minnesota, and now that he lives in the Midstate, he was sworn in as the first honorary member of the Derry Township Police Department as well.

Neighboring police departments came together for Coltin’s ceremony.

“I think giving him this opportunity is something we can say ‘hey, you are a supporter of our department and of law enforcement so we are going to do this for you and make you part of us’,” Derry Township Police Chief Garth Warner said.

“If it’s this close he ever gets to becoming a police officer, it means the world to me to just see him happy. Coltin’s mom Stephanie Kenning said. “Because I don’t ever get to see that, I get to see all the hurt and the pain and the tears and the sadness so to see him happy,”

Coltin also got to meet the Derry Township K-9 and received a uniform and handmade wooden box for storage.

