Capital Area/York County Polar Plunge set for return on Saturday

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — Special Olympics Pennsylvania has announced the return of the Capital Area Polar Plunge.

The plunge, being held in conjunction with York County, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Gifford Pinchot State Park at the Conewago Day Use Area. Participants can take the plunge as an individual or as part of a group. There is also a “too chicken to plunge” group for those who want to help but also want to stay warm.

Registration for the event opens at 10 a.m. and the plunge will commence at noon. Spectators can also attend for free and enjoy food, activities, games, and more from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If you wish to plunge from home, you can register as a virtual plunger through the link here.