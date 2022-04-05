CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenny Mintz is taking the stroll of a lifetime. The Carlisle Veteran is trekking 3,000 miles across the country, starting from the Lincoln Memorial to his hometown in Encinitas, California.

The route he is taking goes back to when his mother helped a Navy family travel to California with him at just four years old. His mom recently was taken by pancreatic cancer, reason one for the walk.

Reason two is to honor his brother and sisters he fought with while deployed with the U.S. Army, retiring last June. Something he loved.

It was a hard decision for him, leaving that era of his life behind so he wanted to change the narrative. That is where reason three comes in, for himself.

“We tend to look back like oh I used to be really great, I used to do this, back in the day it was like that. Now I am walking out of that life, into a new life, redefine my life by doing something extraordinary and I choose to do it,” said Wise.

While honoring the fallen along the way.

His steps will create funds for charities including The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, The Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, and The Independence Fund – Operation Resiliency.

If you want to keep up with Kenny’s walk or to donate click HERE.