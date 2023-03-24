LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A cat was rescued out of a storm drain in Lancaster County after it was found in the drain by children who were getting off a school bus.

According to a Facebook post by the Lancaster Township Fire Department, the cat was rescued from a storm drain at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The drain was located at the intersection of Pennshire and Elmshire Drive in Lancaster County.

Children who were getting off the school bus noticed the cat in the storm drain.

According to the Lancaster Township Fire Department, Lt. James Logan and Firefighter Gene Gallagher removed the storm drain grate to try to get the cat out. The removal of the drain grate caused the cat to scurry back into the drain pipe that connected to the opposite side of the street.

Firefighters Katie Ramely and Jade Miller, attempted to get the cat to come out of the pipes by standing on each side of the pipe, however the cat still didn’t want to come out, says the fire department.

According to the Facebook post, Firefighter Miller employed the reel line from Engine 66-1, which acted like a spray bottle, in hopes that the cat would come out of the storm drain. The cat ran to Firefighter Ramely’s side of the drain and she grabbed the cat as it exited the pipe.

The cat was finally free and it “trotted along its merry way into the neighborhood contemplating what to do with the remaining 8 lives,” stated the Lancaster Township Fire Department in their Facebook post.

The owner of the cat is unknown.