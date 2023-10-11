COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A cat found itself in a precarious situation, as it was found to be stranded on top of a telephone pole in Columbia, Lancaster County.

The Columbia Borough Police say that the cat was found perched on top of the pole at Fifth and Walnut Streets around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The grey and white cat was then rescued by a crew in a bucket truck from PPL Electric. Power to the utility lines was shut off for about 10 minutes to about 200 electric customers so the cat could be safely rescued.

Officers from Columbia Borough Police performed traffic control for the safety of the PPL crew. The Columbia Animal Shelter accepted the cat, which will be cared for until the owner is identified and found.

Anyone with information or missing a gray and white male feline may contact the Columbia Police Department at 717-684-7735.