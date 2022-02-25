HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Students from across the Midstate have been recognized for their fundraising efforts for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Central Dauphin Junior Meghan McNally was named the 2022 student of the year. Team M.E.G. raised more than $200,000 in memory of Meghan’s mom, Ginger. M.E.G. stands for “Mom’s Everlasting Gift.”

Her team set a record for the most amount raised by a candidate.

The runner-up, Team Just Beat It, included Cumberland Valley freshmen Colleen Turnpaugh and the daughter of abc27’s own Dennis Owens, Maddie!

Team Just Beat It raised $62,000. Altogether, the eight student teams brought in $325,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which is another record for the region.

abc27’s Ali Lanyon was the event’s emcee.