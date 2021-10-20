Chambersburg needs public’s help for town’s Memorial Square Christmas tree

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Borough Highway Department is getting prepared to cut down this year’s Christmas tree. Only problem is, they need help finding one.

Each year, at the expense of the borough, a tree is cut down by professionals and set up in one of the quadrants in Memorial Square in Downtown Chambersburg.

“We had targeted a tree on borough property, but our tree experts said it has a long life ahead of it and recommended we not cut it down this year. As a result, we are scrambling to find another tree, hopefully, somewhere in Franklin County,” Public Works Director and Assistant Borough Manager, Dave Finch said.

There’s no real standard for what the borough is looking for in the tree, but a tree that “looks like a Christmas tree, is easy to reach by truck, and about 30 feet tall,” is preferred. If you would like the borough to come look at your tree and get some free tree removal, you can call Finch at 717-660-2702 or email him at dfinch@chambersburgpa.gov.