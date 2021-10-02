Chili-cookoff for a cause in Harrisburg honors Alex Smith, raises money for student scholarships

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Alex W Smith Foundation Chili Cook-Off for a Cause was held at the Greystone Public House in Lower Paxton Township on Saturday, Oct. 2. It was a tasty competition truly for a good cause.

Smith was an apprentice chef at the restaurant until the Central Dauphin East graduate died in 2018.

Smith’s family created the foundation to honor him and help Central Pennsylvania students with scholarship money.

“He was in children’s ministry with me so he loved children and he really loved cooking and creating things and bringing people together with food and that is why we did the chili cookoff to remember Alex and help kids with scholarships,” Terri Smith, Alex Smith’s mother, said.

The chili cookoff featured both professional and amateur chefs.