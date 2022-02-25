COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Columbia Borough Police have received a new drone through a donation from ARGOS Unmanned Aerial Solutions out of Lititz.

The company made the donation upon hearing the Columbia Police Department planned to start a done program and was looking to purchase an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The department is planning on using the drone for a number of emergency responder incidents and investigations,

The drone donation also came with an offer of training support, which will help the department start its drone program.

