STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — People in Steelton and the surrounding area were showing their support for a seven-year-old girl.

Last week she was selling girl scout cookies when her mom had to rush her to safety.

Aubriella Smith was selling cookies in the parking lot of a local business when she said some men began arguing and a short time later, they started firing gunshots into the air. Aubriella’s mom rushed her into the store until the men left.

Aubriella said it was a scary experience but she thought it was important to come back.

“The Girl Scouts are brave and strong, and help our community,” Aubriella said. “The fire department is here and my uncle is with the police, he came here and the mayor.”

Representatives of the school district, borough council, and Steelton Highspire United were also on hand. Aubriella sold all of her cookies and she would like to thank everyone for their support.