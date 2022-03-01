MOUNT HOLLY SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – A Cumberland County cafe is raising money to help the thousands of Ukrainian refugees displaced by the conflict with Russia.

Crumbs in Mount Holly Springs is hosting live music and games on Saturday, March 5 from 5-9 p.m. with all proceeds going towards the Ukrainian refugees.

“Well just some of the interviews I was seeing, I saw a mother with a five-month-old baby crying. She needs help and with kids and so I felt like my heart was like I need to help,” Owner, Maryann Skovira said.

If you can’t make it to the event, you can visit their website through the link here.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The United Nations is estimating more than 520,000 people have already escaped Russia’s burgeoning war against Ukraine.

Long lines of cars and buses were backed up at checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and non-EU member Moldova. Others crossed the borders on foot, dragging their possessions behind them.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, speaking by video to the U.N. Security Council, said more than 520,000 refugees had fled Ukraine, a number he said “has been rising exponentially, hour after hour.”

The U.N. expects the total to reach 4 million in the coming weeks, Grandi said.

In Poland, which has reported the most arrivals at more than 280,000, trains continued to bring refugees into the border town of Przemysl on Monday. In winter coats to protect them against near-freezing temperatures, many carried small suitcases as they exited the station.

The Associated Press contributed to this report