PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penn Township Fire Department is one step closer to a new fire engine thanks to a generous donation from a family in grief.

Brandon Skiles died from a drug overdose four years ago. On Thursday, Dec. 1, the anniversary of his death, the family and their business donated 100,000 to the fire department.

The Cumberland and Franklin Drug and Alcohol Abuse Programs also attended the event. Brandon’s mother says it was a meaningful way to continue the conversation on addiction.

“I wanted to have an audience of people that it’s not their normal community. Like, we can be donating to recovery houses. But, they are already in that conversation. This is something different. It gives us a different format of people to hear about it,” Brandon’s mother Lisa Skiles said.

The fire department needs to raise $800,000 for the new fire engine.