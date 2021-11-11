Dauphin County Commissioner hopes to make a difference during mission trip to Africa

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Commissioner, Chad Saylor, has spent the past week on a mission trip in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Through his church, Crosspoint United Methodist, he’s helping to sponsor 35 students attending high school. For the students to continue schooling, they have to pay a fee, which can be difficult for many families in the village.

Commissioner Saylor says with their help, some students have gone onto college and returned to the village as teachers.

“Regardless of your faith, this is an important mission,” Saylor said. “We’re all on this planet together and whether it’s within your own family, your own neighborhood, in another part of the country, or across the world, do what you can to help somebody else.”

Commissioner Saylor will return to Pennsylvania this weekend.