DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County dispatcher received the Life Giving Award at Thursday night’s Susquehanna Township Public Safety Awards. She helped a woman deliver her baby — over the phone.

Dispatcher Samantha Giovengo took Monigo Teaway’s 911 call. Teaway said she was home alone when she went into labor and was having a hard time breathing. She said her contractions were just two minutes apart.

Giovengo calmly gave instructions, and soon, Teaway safely delivered a baby boy.

“At first I didn’t think it was active labor because I had other kids before, but this was totally different. It was fast, and it just happened out of nowhere,” Teaway said.

The two women met in person for the first time at Thursday night’s awards ceremony.