DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight Midstaters are on a new path of life thanks to Dauphin County’s Drug Court.

They graduated from the program on Tuesday after spending two years in intense rehabilitation. Participants have drug or alcohol use disorders and they agree to enter the program in lieu of incarceration.

“I’m really proud of myself for making it through the program. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I accomplished it and it feels great,” Gina Lamela said.

“We work as a team, it’s not adversarial, to try and assist these offenders to really get a new start on their lives,” Ed Marisco said.

Dauphin County’s Drug Court began in 2008 and has graduated over 120 participants.