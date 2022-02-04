Dauphin County resident celebrates 107th birthday

(WHTM) — An abc27 viewer is celebrating a very special birthday.

Friday, Feb. 4 is Grant Greider’s 107th birthday. Grant was born and raised in Dauphin Borough and has to take the train to get to high school in Halifax.

He raised his family in Fisherville, Dauphin County. He worked on the farm by day and on the railroad by night. He still lives in that community, where his family brings him meals every day.

His family says Grant enjoys watching our 6 p.m. newscast. They say he is very healthy but is not sharing the secret to a long life.

His sister asked abc27 to wish him a happy birthday, and she is 99 years old!