DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Susquehanna Township woman Helen Lester celebrated her 103rd birthday during a party with family and friends.

She came to Harrisburg in 1947 from New York and started the Trails Inn Bar Hotel. Lester has been active in her community and local church. Her secrets for longevity: drink coffee, love others, and laugh.

“Someone asked me before if my grandson was going to have a party for me when I get to 105. I said they skipped all over ‘4!” Lester said.

abc27 wishes Mrs. Lester many more years to celebrate and a happy birthday.