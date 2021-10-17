Dauphin County’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates survivors, supports those battling

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event was held this weekend in Dauphin County and for the second year in a row, organizers had to change plans because of the pandemic.

Instead of a massive walk on City Island, a part drive-thru event was held at Capital Bluecross in Susquehanna Township. But, unlike last year, people were able to get out of their cars and participate in activities.

Whether they walk or drive, it is all about supporting those currently battling breast cancer, celebrating survivors, and honoring those who are no longer here.

“I have had tears in my eyes all day because it doesn’t matter if you are walking. It doesn’t matter if you are in a car. It doesn’t matter what you are doing. The spirit of hope is what you feel and that is what it is really about,” Sue Engles, volunteer for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, said.

The money raised benefits the American Cancer Society.