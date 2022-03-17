CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Dickinson College students are helping kids get involved in sports.

Dickinson ROTC is partnering with athletes on campus to host a sports equipment drive. They’re collecting any gently used equipment, helmets, cleats, baseball gloves, and will be donating it to the Yellow Breeches School in Boiling Springs.

“We focus on advocacy and getting really youth-age children involved in sports as means of empowerment and building healthy lifestyle choice,” Senior Cadet, Elaina Clancy said.

Collection starts on Monday. People can drop off any equipment at the Kline Athletic Center on campus.