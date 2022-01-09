Donation given to family of twin girls battling eye cancer in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elliottsburg, Perry County man continues to show support for two amazing twin girls from Marysville who are battling a rare form of eye cancer.

Kevin Kolak held a holiday light show to help raise money for the family of three-year-olds Ella and Eve Oakley to help cover many out-of-pocket expenses.

Kolak recently presented a check to the Oakley’s, for more than $15,000,

“This is an amazing gift that we never suspected. It was such a surprise today that Kevin stepped up for us and helped our family, and his entire family came together just to help is amazing and I look forward to paying it forward,” The mother of the twins Marryann Oakley said.

If you would like to follow the twins’ journey, you can follow their Facebook page and their Instagram page.