EAST COCALILCO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — These ducklings are not ugly, but the situation they were in sure was!

On Saturday, May 7, Officer Odenwalt and Detective Van Ausdal responded to the first block of Scenic Drive in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County for a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain.

With help from several other residents in the area, seven ducklings were rescued and were safely reunited with their mother and four other siblings.

Courtesy of E. Cocalico Twp. Police

The storm drain wasn’t all it was quacked up to be for these ducklings!