HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey ducks are back!

Milton Hershey School celebrated the hatching of ducklings and allowed the family to waddle through the hallway of the elementary school on Friday.

The mother led her eight little ducklings through the halls and students and staff helped them along so Mama Duck and her ducklings can navigate safely.

The journey takes them from the courtyard to the pond, which is a sign that spring is here.

Watch and hear the little tweets of the babies as they waddle down the hall in the video player above.