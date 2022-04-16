HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County nonprofit organization brought smiles to the faces of plenty of children.

Youth 10 Times Ministries provided Easter bags for kids and their families in several neighborhoods in Harrisburg on Saturday, April 16. Some of the neighborhoods they were in included Fifth and McClay, South Union Street, and 23rd and Derry Streets.

Organizers said they know times can be tough for people, especially during the ongoing pandemic and this is a way to give back, especially during the Easter weekend.

“We all take so much for granted and we take for granted that we can all go to the store and grab a bag of candy or make an easter basket for your child. There are people that don’t have that opportunity with everything going up With bills skyrocketing, you tend to make sure you take care of your priorities and so this is something special,” volunteer Rochelle Pitts said.

More than 200 Easter bags were handed out today.