Elizabethtown Masonic Village ready to welcome guests for Thanksgiving again

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Empty tables and empty chairs in a normally bustling dining hall were familiar sights during last year’s holiday season.

“With residents being safe in their rooms, we provided fully packed meals. We said home for the holidays basically and it was very lonely,” said Gregory Thomas, Director of Food Services at Masonic Village.

All that is changing as Masonic Village plans for the big day.

“Now they’re coming out and gathering in the dining room again. As a family we call our area’s neighborhoods so they’re truly becoming a neighborhood again, and seeing their friends,” Gregory Thomas said.

For many families in the Midstate, this is welcome news. The Buss family traveled all the way from Texas just to see Grandma.

“We’ve been separated for so long in different parts of the world over the last two years not being able together at all so to be able to see mom and have a lot of us together and with my sister’s family too is nice,” Suzanne Buss said.

For Helen Erdely, it’s an extra special Thanksgiving too. Her better half and her husband of 63 years will finally be home.

“He will be getting out of the hospital and be home with us. For that I am thankful,” Helen Erdely, a resident at Masonic Village said.