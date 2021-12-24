Ephrata barber gives back over 300 bikes to needy kids

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata barber is doing his best to give back to his community this holiday season.

He’s collected nearly 300 bikes this year far outnumbering the amount collected last year. And it was all thanks to generous donations from the community along with a collaboration with Toys for Tots.

“Maybe it took this to realize that it’s better to give than receive. As a kid, I didn’t realize it. I’m catching on now It’s fun,” Eric Bair said.

This is the 11th year Bair has collected bikes with the momentum growing each year.