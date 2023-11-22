LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The season of giving is off to a hot start in Lancaster County.
Friday’s 24-hour ExtraGive online event raised $8.9 million. More than 23,000 donors gave to 453 organizations across the county.
ExtraGive has raised more than $100 million since it started in 2012.
Tracy Cutler, executive vice president of Lancaster County Community Foundation said, “It was a day that was really about shining a spotlight on these organizations that bring so much value to our communities. it was a day for cheering for each other and a day to really bring people together for a larger purpose of celebrating our community.”
Since ExtraGive began it’s gotten donations from people in all 50 states and more than 14 countries.