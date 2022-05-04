MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Just over six months ago, fallen Mechanicsburg soldier Scott Laird lost his life to cancer, which his doctor said is from burn pit exposure in Iraq.

Now, his family is taking their tragedy and turning it into a legacy by hosting a 5K race in his memory, raising money in his name.

100% of the proceeds will go the Laird’s local high school in the form of a hometown heroes scholarship.

It will take place near Scranton, but you can donate here in the Midstate too.

‘Right now, we’ve raised anywhere between 12 to 15 thousand dollars in the last 2 months alone. That will feed the scholarship over the next couple of years and we thought what better way to honor Scott by doing a race because he was actually a big runner himself with a lot of marathons,” Brian Laird, the brother of Scott Laird said.

To donate, and for more information on the fundraiser, click here.