DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are neighbors joining forces a fire company and a church are coming to the rescue for those in need in their community.

Ken Shaffer serves as the pastor of Progress Church of God.

We offer a blessing to the community. As a former police officer I have a heart for community service and recognize that sometimes people need some help,” Pastor Shaffer.

Answering calls a block or so away from the church is Progress Fire Company in Susquehanna Township.

“When we can branch out and help in other ways, other than when someone is calling 9-1-1 and having the worst day of their life we are more than happy to support the community in this endeavor,” Ben Gevers of Progress Fire Company said.

The endeavor? It’s called a ‘blessing box’, which is stocked with non-perishable food for the body and soul.

“We have some different food items and household goods where people can help themselves 24 hours a day,” Pastor Shaffer said. If they need any spiritual care, they can reach out for that as well.”

All of it is free and supplied by the church. It is there to fill a need, for anyone in need.

“We’ve had the blessing box in place for about three weeks and so far we have replenished it about 3 times. We want to be good neighbors and we feel called to love them the way the Lord commands,” Pastor Shaffer said.

Anyone in need can access the blessing box 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Someone is always at the firehouse and it is well-lit. If you can leave an item, you are invited to do so. For more information, click here.