Five-year-old surprised by veteran homecoming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A five-year-old boy got an exciting surprise from his big brother on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Michael Morales has been away serving in the Army. But on Dec 21, he got to come home just in time for the holidays and to surprise his little brother at Lawton Elementry School.

The pair gets to chat over the phone, but they haven’t seen each other in several months.

“I thought it was someone else, but when he pulled the mask down, I saw the white teeth, and then I saw my brother, “little brother Legend Morales said.

“Coming here and being able to see him and seeing him for the first time that I’m home, it really, really means a lot.” Army veteran Michael Morales said.

The pair says they’re most excited to play basketball together.