FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County is pitching in to help fund an expansion to the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail.

Commissioners voted to contribute $45,000 to the plan, which will add a section of trail between Orrstown and Clifton Roads in Shippensburg. Right now, the trail runs for 13 miles from Shippensburg to Newville, and this expansion will take it deeper into Franklin County, with the goal of eventually connecting with the Chambersburg Rail Trail, and then down into Maryland.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Almost 100,000 people use the rail trail each year.