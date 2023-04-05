FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Vested Interest in K9s Inc., a non-profit organization, has donated a bullet and stab protective vest to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K9 Iron.

Ruth Vymazal of Shippensburg is the sponsor for the K9 Iron’s vest. The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Tony & Rocky A855.”

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is on a mission to provide assistant dogs in law enforcement or a related agency with bullet and stab protective vests, donating over 5,043 vests to K9s across all 50 states

K9s in the United States who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies for at least 20 months are eligible.

A single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. The vests are valued at $1,800 each, weigh an average of 4-5 pounds, and come with a five-year warranty.

For more information or for volunteer opportunities with Vested Interest in K9s Inc. visit their website or call 508-824-6978.