HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is planning to partner with VSP Vision Eyes of Hope and the Salvation Army to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for Harrisburg.

The event will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17. from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. It will be held at the Salvation Army, located at 506 South 29th Street in Harrisburg

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

To receive care, people must meet the following criteria and schedule an appointment:

Family income up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines

No coverage for routine vision care.

This is a mobile clinic, where local optometrists will be helping by volunteering. Many patients will receive their prescription eyewear on the same day.

Ximena at The Salvation Army can be reached for appointment scheduling at 717-233-6755, extension 165.