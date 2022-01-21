Fun run for The Payton Walker Foundation announced

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Peyton Walker Foundation announced on Friday, Jan. 20 that it will be hosting a 5K and 2k fun run called The Beat Goes On Adventure Race on April 30, 2022.

The event will be held at Roundtop Mountain Resort at 925 Roundtop Road in Lewisberry, York County.

“Hosting a first-of-its-kind adventure race like this at Roundtop – where Peyton worked for several years – has been a long-standing vision of ours,” Executive director and Peyton’s mom Julie Walker said. “Tying Peyton’s love of adventure and the outdoors together with a thrilling event that raises awareness of SCA, attracts runners from across the country, and will help to fund our future work is a wonderful tribute to our daughter’s legacy.”

The foundation was created in honor of Peyton Walker, a Mechanicsburg native, who died suddenly of Sudden Cardiac Arrest at the age of 19 in 2013. The Foundation’s mission is to increase awareness and survival rates of Sudden Cardiac Arrest through education, screening, and training.

The proceeds from the event will support the foundation’s efforts to increase awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Registration for the event can be found here.